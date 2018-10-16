Report: Uber IPO proposals carry $120B value; IPO planned for 1H19?

Uber (UBER) proposals value the ride-hailing company at $120B ahead of a potential IPO, according to WSJ sources.

The valuation is almost double the amount at the last funding round two months ago. Sources say Uber received proposals from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

A separate headline from Bloomberg suggests Uber is aiming for 1H19 for its IPO, which would put it closer to the launch timeframe eyed by competitor Lyft (LYFT).

