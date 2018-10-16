Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) moves up 1.4% in premarket trading after Q3 EPS of $6.28 blows past consensus estimate of $5.38; the most recent quarter compares with $5.98 in Q2 and $5.02 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 annualized return on average common shareholders' equity of 13.1%

"We delivered solid results in the third quarter driven by contributions from across our diversified client franchise," says CEO David M. Solomon.

Investment banking Q3 net revenue of $1.98B, 3% lower than Q2 and 10% higher than Q3 2017, with financial advisory net revenue $916M--essentially unchanged from a year ago, and underwriting net revenue up 20% Y/Y.

Institutional client services Q3 net revenue of $3.10B, down 13% from Q2 and unchanged from Q3 2017, with net revenue in fixed income, currency and commodities down 10% Y/Y and net revenue in equities up 8%.

Investing & lending net revenue of $1.86B fell 4% from Q2 and unchanged Y/Y, with net revenue in equity securities down 20% Y/Y and net revenue in debt securities up 52% Y/Y.

Investment Management Q3 revenue of $1.70B was 8% lower than Q2 and 12% higher than Q3 2017; the Y/Y increase was due to higher management and other fees, reflecting higher average assets under supervision and the impact of a recently adopted revenue recognition standard.

Book value per common share of $197.33.

Previously: Goldman Sachs beats by $0.90, beats on revenue (Oct. 16)