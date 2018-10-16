Tesla to unveil new chip in six months

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk says a new chip that improves autopilot features will be available in about six months in all of the company's new production electric cars.

Existing Tesla customers who ordered the full self-driving package with their vehicles will be able to get the new chip installed in their vehicle for free. Installation of the chip will be $5K for those customers who did not order the self-driving package.

Musk estimates that the new chip will improve Autopilot performance between 500% and 2000%.

There's been a gentle war of words between Elon Musk and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) over chip comparisons that looks like could be escalated in six months when performances are put to the test,