Pluristem up 5% premarket on expanded access program for PLX-PAD cells

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) is up 5% premarket on average volume following its announcement of an agreement with Expanded Access Program (EAP) sponsor WideTrial to initiate an FDA-cleared EAP for its PLX-PAD cell products for 100 patients with life-threatening critical limb ischemia (CLI) who are ineligible to participate in its ongoing Phase 3 study.
The FDA has also signed off on WideTrial charging payment for PLX-PAD but the specific amount is not disclosed. Under compassionate use guidelines, though, the amount charged is supposed to be confined to cost recovery.
