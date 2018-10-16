Sinovac commences legal proceedings to nullify and remove forged documents

Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) have commenced legal proceedings in the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to nullify and remove forged documents that were illegally filed.

In addition, in the High Court of Justice in Antigua and Barbuda, the Company has petitioned for 1Globe Capital LLC to be restrained from making any attempt to take control of the company.

The Company is closely monitoring these unauthorized actions purportedly taken at Sinovac HK and Sinovac Beijing and continue to comply with their fiduciary duties to act in the best interests of the Company and all shareholders.