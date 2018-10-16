Goldman Sachs updates on Harley-Davidson

Channel checks from Goldman Sachs indicate that new bike sales are flat to up moderately in Q3, per Bloomberg.

Based on the latest information, GS lowers its forecast for Q3 Harley motorcycle shipments to 47K vs. 49.2K prior forecast and 45.5K-50K HOG guidance. Goldman sees full-year shipments of 234.2K vs. 236.3M prior estimate and 231K-236K HOG guidance.

Goldman keeps a Neutral rating on the motorcycle seller (see the full analyst scorecard on HOG).

Shares of Harley-Davidson are down 20% YTD amid tariff pain for the company.