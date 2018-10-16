More on Comerica Q3: Sees loan growth, gains from rising interest rates

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Q3 EPS of $1.86 beats consensus estimate of $1.75 and compares with adjusted EPS of $1.90 in Q2 and $1.27 a year ago.

Net interest income of $599M rose 1.5% from Q2 and 9.7% Y/Y; net interest margin of 3.60% narrowed slightly from 3.62% in Q2 but improved from 3.28% a year ago.

With increased loan commitments and seasonal factors, we expect loan growth to trend positive into the end of the year," says Chairman and CEO Ralph W. Babb, Jr. "We remain well positioned to meaningfully benefit from rising rates as we judiciously manage loan and deposit pricing."

Q3 average total loans decreased $641M to $48.6B Q/Q and were stable Y/Y, primarily reflecting seasonality; loan yields increased 11 basis points to 4.74% Q/Q on higher short-term interest rates partly offset by a decrease in interest recoveries.

Q4 outlook: