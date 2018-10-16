Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) launches its monthly subscription plan nationwide after a soft launch in test markets.

The All-Access Pass costs $299/month with 30 rides costing up to $15 each. If a ride costs more than the $15, the rider pays the difference. For a limited time, riders will get 5% off all additional rides.

The plan only applies to single-passenger rides and carpooling and not bikes or scooters.

Lyft and competitor Uber are racing towards IPOs with debuts expected in the first half of next year.

