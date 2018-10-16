Turquoise Hill -2.5% on Oyu Tolgoi underground production delay

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) -2.5% pre-market on news that the $5.3B underground project at the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia remains on schedule to be completed by 2022 but with a nine-month delay in achieving sustainable production.

Rio Tinto-owned (NYSE:RIO) Turquoise Hill, which holds Oyu Tolgoi in a partnership with the Mongolian government, says sustainable production would be achieved by the end of Q3 2021 rather than in Q1 2021, citing challenging ground conditions and delays in the completion of Shaft 2.

Meanwhile, TRQ says Oyu Tolgoi likely will meet the upper end of its FY 2018 production guidance of 140K-155K metric tons of copper in concentrate and 240K-280K oz. of gold.