Cytokinetics debuts two new pipeline candidates at R&D Day

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is hosting its R&D Day in New York City today. Highlights:

Two new pipeline candidates will be advanced into Phase 1 development by year-end, a novel cardiac troponin activator discovered with research partner Amgen and a cardiac myosin inhibitor, CK-274, discovered internally.

Partner Amgen plans to launch a Phase 1 study of cardiac troponin activator AMG 594 soon. The design of a Phase 2 study in heart failure is being discussed.

Enrollment in a Phase 2 study of reldesemtiv in ALS should be completed by year-end with topline data expected in H1 2019.

A second Phase 3 trial evaluating omecamtiv mecarbil in heart failure patients should launch by year-end. Enrollment in the first study should be completed in H1 2019.