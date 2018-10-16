Relief rally for European auto

Shares of European automakers are higher today after Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) settles an investigation by authorities in Germany over diesel violations.

Audi agreed to pay a fine of €800M due to "deviations" from regulatory requirements of certain V6/V8 diesel vehicles manufactured by the company.

Analysts thinks the settlement removes a bit of an overhang on the European auto sector.

Audi press release (.pdf)