Relief rally for European auto

|By:, SA News Editor

Shares of European automakers are higher today after Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) settles an investigation by authorities in Germany over diesel violations.

Audi agreed to pay a fine of €800M due to "deviations" from regulatory requirements of certain V6/V8 diesel vehicles manufactured by the company.

Analysts thinks the settlement removes a bit of an overhang on the European auto sector.

Audi press release (.pdf)

Audi is rallying 3% in Frankfurt, while parent Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is up 2.0% and cousin Porsche is 2.7% higher. In U.S. premarket trading, Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is 6.4% higher and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) is sporting a 3.3% early gain.

