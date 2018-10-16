Relief rally for European auto

Shares of European automakers are higher today after Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) settles an investigation by authorities in Germany over diesel violations.
Audi agreed to pay a fine of €800M due to "deviations" from regulatory requirements of certain V6/V8 diesel vehicles manufactured by the company.
Analysts thinks the settlement removes a bit of an overhang on the European auto sector.
Audi press release (.pdf)
Audi is rallying 3% in Frankfurt, while parent Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is up 2.0% and cousin Porsche is 2.7% higher. In U.S. premarket trading, Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is 6.4% higher and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) is sporting a 3.3% early gain.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox