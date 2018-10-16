More on Prologis Q3: DCT integration complete, 2018 guidance refined

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) gains 2.0% in premarket after Q3 core funds from operations per share of 72 cents exceeds consensus estimate by 1 cent and rises from 67 cents a year ago.

With the integration of DCT Industrial acquisition on August 22 complete, Prologis says it's achieved the expected run rate of $80M per year of immediate savings.

"The team is now focused on realizing the revenue and platform synergies associated with this transaction," says Chairman and CEO Hamid R. Moghadam.

Q3 cash same-store NOI 5.9% vs. 5.4% Y/Y.

Now sees year core FFO $3.01-$3.03 per share vs. prior forecast of $3.00-$3.04.

Sees strategic capital revenue, ex-promote revenue, of $280M-$285M, slightly higher than previous view of $270M-$280M; sees net promote income of $74M-$79M compared with $68M-$79M previously; G&A expenses now seen at $235M-$240M vs prior view of $227M-$237M.

