Apple apologizes for ID thefts in China
Oct. 16, 2018 8:58 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is “deeply apologetic” for account hacks in China, which the tech giant says affected a “small number” of accounts that weren’t secured with two-factor authentication.
- The company strongly recommends that customers enable 2FA on their accounts to prevent future attacks.
- The theft of funds came to light when Alibaba and Tencent warned that stolen Apple IDs compromised some of their mobile payment customers.
- Apple shares are up 0.9% premarket to $219.24.
- Previously: Alibaba, Tencent warn of stolen funds using Apple IDs (Oct. 11)