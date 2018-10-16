Apple apologizes for ID thefts in China

Oct. 16, 2018
  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is “deeply apologetic” for account hacks in China, which the tech giant says affected a “small number” of accounts that weren’t secured with two-factor authentication.
  • The company strongly recommends that customers enable 2FA on their accounts to prevent future attacks.
  • The theft of funds came to light when Alibaba and Tencent warned that stolen Apple IDs compromised some of their mobile payment customers.
  • Apple shares are up 0.9% premarket to $219.24.
