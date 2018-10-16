Iberdrola to sell British power assets to Drax for €801M

Spanish utility Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF, OTCPK:IBDRY) agrees to sell a group of Scottish gas, hydro and pumped storage power plants to Drax Group (OTC:DRXGF) for €801M ($927M) as part of its asset rotation plans.

The plan, which is included in Iberdrola's 2018-22 strategy to rotate assets worth €3B ($3.5B), leaves the company with only wind power generators in Britain.

Iberdrola says the U.K. remains a key market and it will continue with plans to invest £5.2B ($6.8B) to 2022 in its renewable capacity in the country.