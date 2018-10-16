Wells Fargo applies for investment firm license in France as part of Brexit plan

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) applies for an investment firm license from the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority--or ACPR--to prepare for a post-Brexit Europe.

"Through Wells Fargo Securities Europe, we expect to leverage our network in the region and beyond by establishing a Paris hub in continental Europe," says Alicia Reyes, head of Wells Fargo Securities Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Subject to regulatory approval by the ACPR, the investment firm license will be held by Wells Fargo Securities Europe S.A. in Paris. It is intended that the new Wells Fargo subsidiary--WFSE--will offer capital markets and investment banking services to its European and international customers that require access to the EU and the EEA.

Wells Fargo Securities International Ltd. is currently the company's broker dealer in the UK and provides equities; fixed income, currencies sales and trading; futures clearing and execution; debt capital markets origination; and investment banking advisory services to customers within the EU/EEA.

When Britain leaves EU in March 2019, customers from the UK and most non-EU markets will continue to be served in the UK by WFSIL.

WFC +0.1% in premarket trading.

Previously: Wells Fargo jumps 2% in premarket after Q3 results (Oct. 12)