Qualcomm, FTC ready to talk deal in antitrust case

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and the Federal Trade Commission asked a federal judge for a delay in an antitrust case against the mobile chip company.
The parties want the judge to delay a preliminary ruling for 30 days to provide time for settlement talks.
The FTC filed the lawsuit early last year, alleging Qualcomm used anti-competitive tactics to keep a monopoly on mobile chips.
Qualcomm has received unfavorable rulings from regulators in South Korea and Taiwan, which are under appeal. The company settled with Taiwan regulators for $93M plus $700M in local investments over five years.
Apple also has an antitrust lawsuit against Qualcomm, which was filed last year and hasn’t yet gone to trial.
Qualcomm shares are up 0.7% premarket to $64.60.
