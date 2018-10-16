Qualcomm, FTC ready to talk deal in antitrust case

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and the Federal Trade Commission asked a federal judge for a delay in an antitrust case against the mobile chip company.

The parties want the judge to delay a preliminary ruling for 30 days to provide time for settlement talks.

The FTC filed the lawsuit early last year, alleging Qualcomm used anti-competitive tactics to keep a monopoly on mobile chips.

Qualcomm has received unfavorable rulings from regulators in South Korea and Taiwan, which are under appeal. The company settled with Taiwan regulators for $93M plus $700M in local investments over five years.

Apple also has an antitrust lawsuit against Qualcomm, which was filed last year and hasn’t yet gone to trial.