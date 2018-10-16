Coeur Mining to buy Alio Gold assets in Nevada for $19M

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) agrees to acquire Nevada assets adjacent to its Rochester open-pit, heap leach mine in Nevada from Alio Gold (NYSEMKT:ALO) for $19M in shares.

CDE says the principal asset is the Lincoln Hill project, a high-grade, open-pit gold-silver development project located approximately four miles west of Rochester: Lincoln Hill has a historical measured and indicated resource totaling 364K oz. of gold and 10.2M oz. of silver.

CDE says the projects will more than double its land position at Rochester from ~16,300 acres to more than 40,300 acres.