Facebook +0.8% as Rosenblatt starts at Buy in long-term look

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is up 0.8% premarket after drawing an initiation at Buy by Rosenblatt, who's already priced a 2019 profit miss into the stock and looks to the longer term.

A rebuilding year ahead accounts for News Feed pricing weakness and greater security costs after a number of security incidents, analyst Mark Zgutowicz writes. But there's "no change in the unmatched relative reach and targeting Facebook offers advertisers." (h/t Bloomberg)

That includes some innovative opportunities including Instagram (a "go-to-market strategy for small to medium brands") and Facebook Watch, giving users a chance to re-engage with the platform.

Loop Capital also started the stock at Buy, with a $210 price target.