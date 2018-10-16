Tallgrass Energy and Silver Creek Midstream to expand Powder River Basin JV

Tallgrass Energy and Silver Creek Midstream agrees to expand their Powder River Basin or PRB joint venture to transport Powder River Basin crude oil production to Guernsey, Wyo

The expanded JV will own the Iron Horse Pipeline, Powder River Express Pipeline or PRE and crude oil terminal facilities in Guernsey, Wyo

Tallgrass will operate the JV with 51% ownership and 49% stake with Silver Creek.

Iron Horse expected to be in-service in Q1 2019, will have an initial capacity of ~100,000 barrels per day, expandable up to 200,000 barrels per day

PRE current capacity is of 90,000 barrels per day expandable up to 125,000

Crude oil terminal facilities include 370,000 barrels of crude storage and will include over 1 million barrels of storage, post the complete construction

Tallgrass says that it looks forward to expanding partnership with Silver Creek as they continue to extend footprint in the PRB. Combined Powder River pipeline system will offer superior transportation service and increased expansion flexibility.