SL Green signs lease with WeWork for 139,000 square feet at 609 Fifth Ave.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) signs WeWork (VWORK), the provider of shared workspace, to a 138,563-square-foot lease covering floors 3 to 13 at 609 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan.

With commitments from Puma and WeWork, the building is now 96% leased, 12 months ahead of SL Green’s expectations.

The single remaining space is a 4,941-square-foot retail store located in between the WeWork entrance and the Puma flagship for which several tenant proposals have already been submitted.

