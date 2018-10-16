Amazon launches thinner, brighter Kindle Paperweight for $130

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announces a new $130 Kindle Paperwhite that’s water resistant, thinner and lighter, and has Bluetooth to enable audiobooks if you hook up a speaker or headphones.

The 300 ppi display gets brighter with an additional LED and font presets let you easily return to preferred settings such as changing to a larger text size at night.

The 8GB device starts at $130 and the 32GB at $160. Add $20 to each price if you don’t want the ad-enabled “Special Offers” version. Or you can go for the $250 32GB with free cellular connectivity.

Preorders begin today and shipments start on November 7.