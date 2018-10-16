Kala Pharma files U.S. marketing application for KPI-121 for dry eye

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA +1.2% ) has submitted its marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for KPI-121 0.25% for the temporary relief of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, a condition affecting ~33M Americans.

A third Phase 3 study, STRIDE 3, designed to address the mixed results from STRIDE 1 & 2, is in process. Topline data should be available in Q4 2019.

