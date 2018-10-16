Oppenheimer confident on Mastercard and Visa

Oppenheimer is full of confidence on Mastercard (MA +1.2% ) and Visa (V +1.4% ) ahead of the earnings reports due out from the payments companies.

"We are encouraged by an acceleration in retail sales growth, and healthy card issuer volume growth," writes the Oppenheimer analyst team.

"FX trends remain challenged in Latin America but relatively benign in developed regions. We continue to believe that MA and V, trading at ~23/21.5x our CY20E EPS, are attractive, given their strong near- and long-term prospects."

The analyst team gives a slight edge to Visa in terms of picking a favorite out of the two, but both are reiterated at Outperform.