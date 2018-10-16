Energy  | On the Move

China's CNPC to acquire Brazil refining, upstream stakes from Petrobras

|About: Petrobras - Petroleo Brasil... (PBR)|By:, SA News Editor

China National Petroleum (PTR +0.6%) signs a preliminary agreement with Brazil's  Petrobras (PBR +2%) to acquire a 20% stake in the 150K bbl/day Comperj refinery project and a cluster of offshore oil fields, as China moves toward gaining its first refining capacity in the Americas.

Under a strategic alliance agreement, the two companies agree to study the feasibility of completing the stalled Comperj project; PBR would retain an 80% interest in the refining complex.

Financial details are not disclosed but the acquisitions by CNPC could significantly advance PBR's $21B divestment plan for 2017-18.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox