China's CNPC to acquire Brazil refining, upstream stakes from Petrobras

China National Petroleum (PTR +0.6%) signs a preliminary agreement with Brazil's Petrobras (PBR +2%) to acquire a 20% stake in the 150K bbl/day Comperj refinery project and a cluster of offshore oil fields, as China moves toward gaining its first refining capacity in the Americas.
Under a strategic alliance agreement, the two companies agree to study the feasibility of completing the stalled Comperj project; PBR would retain an 80% interest in the refining complex.
Financial details are not disclosed but the acquisitions by CNPC could significantly advance PBR's $21B divestment plan for 2017-18.
