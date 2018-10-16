China's CNPC to acquire Brazil refining, upstream stakes from Petrobras

China National Petroleum (PTR +0.6% ) signs a preliminary agreement with Brazil's Petrobras (PBR +2% ) to acquire a 20% stake in the 150K bbl/day Comperj refinery project and a cluster of offshore oil fields, as China moves toward gaining its first refining capacity in the Americas.

Under a strategic alliance agreement, the two companies agree to study the feasibility of completing the stalled Comperj project; PBR would retain an 80% interest in the refining complex.

Financial details are not disclosed but the acquisitions by CNPC could significantly advance PBR's $21B divestment plan for 2017-18.