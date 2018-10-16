M Line Holdings reduces authorized capital by 2.5B shares

M Line Holdings (OTCPK:MLHC) is reducing authorized capital by 2.5B Shares, equivalent of one third of the Authorized Stock of the Company.

Tony Anish, CEO of M Line stated: “We have stated publicly that we are taking a stand to protect the Company from dilution and this action is another step to achieve that goal. At some time in the future we may need to issue additional restricted stock for acquisitions or new financing (not convertible debt) but should that occur we will inform our shareholders."