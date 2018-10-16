Report: Trump ally to bid on Tribune Media

Tom Hicks Jr., chairman of the President Trump-aligned American First super PAC, is expected to bid on Tribune Media (TRCO +1.4% ), the New York Post reports.

Hicks Equity Partners would team up with Stephen Feinberg's Cerberus Capital on the bid, according to the report.

A range of suitors is moving forward on bidding after Sinclair Broadcast Group's (SBGI +1.2% ) $3.9B bid was blocked by the FCC, including Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST), Apollo (APO +1.1% ) and Blackstone Group (BX +2% ).

Bids could hit "mid-40s" implying $3.8B-plus market value, the Post says; Tribune Media shares are up to $38.10 today.

