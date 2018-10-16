Tempur Sealy talks Sears bankruptcy

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) updates investors on the impact of the Sears bankruptcy.

The company says Sears represented less than 5% of the company's global net sales and less than $5M of its accounts receivable exposure as of September 30.

CEO statement: "Our products are broadly distributed across many channels so consumers can choose where and how they wish to shop. We continue to work closely with Sears during their restructuring process while managing our related financial and operational risks."

Source: Press Release