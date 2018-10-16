Strong open for stocks boosted by earnings reports

Stocks are off to a solid start, with the Dow spiking more than 200 points, as a batch of stronger than expected quarterly earnings reports helps the market claw back some of last week's losses; Dow and S&P both +0.9% , Nasdaq +1.2% .

Financial giants Goldman Sachs ( +0.6% ) and Morgan Stanley ( +2.5% ) both topped earnings expectations, Dow components Johnson & Johnson ( +2.5% ) and UnitedHealth ( +3.7% ) also beat top and bottom line estimates, and Adobe Systems ( +7.3% ) jumps after reaffirming Q4 guidance and saying it expects FY 2019 revenues to rise 20%.

European bourses also are higher, with France's CAC +1.1% , Germany's DAX +1% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.2% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.8% .

In the U.S., strength in the heavily-weighted tech ( +1.5% ) and financials ( +0.3% ) sectors has helped spark the early gains.