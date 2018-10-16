Strong open for stocks boosted by earnings reports

Stocks are off to a solid start, with the Dow spiking more than 200 points, as a batch of stronger than expected quarterly earnings reports helps the market claw back some of last week's losses; Dow and S&P both +0.9%, Nasdaq +1.2%.
Financial giants Goldman Sachs (+0.6%) and Morgan Stanley (+2.5%) both topped earnings expectations, Dow components Johnson & Johnson (+2.5%) and UnitedHealth (+3.7%) also beat top and bottom line estimates, and Adobe Systems (+7.3%) jumps after reaffirming Q4 guidance and saying it expects FY 2019 revenues to rise 20%.
European bourses also are higher, with France's CAC +1.1%, Germany's DAX +1% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.2% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.8%.
In the U.S., strength in the heavily-weighted tech (+1.5%) and financials (+0.3%) sectors has helped spark the early gains.
U.S. WTI crude oil -0.2% at $71.62/bbl.
