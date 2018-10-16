First Horizon slumps 3.6% after Q3 NII recedes from Q2

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) sinks 3.6% after Q3 adjusted EPS of 36 cents beat consensus by 1 cent.

Q3 adjusted EPS figure excludes a pretax gain of $212.9M from the sale of its remaining holdings of Visa class B shares; adding 49 cents to book value per share and tangible book value per share.

Q3 net interest income of $305.7M fell 2% from Q2 and rose 46% Y/Y, while noninterest income of $136.1M rose 7% from Q2 and 31% from a year ago.

Net interest margin of 3.44% narrowed from 3.53% in Q2 and improved from 3.19% in Q3 2017.

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity was 17.87% in Q3 2018 vs. ROTCE 12.63% in Q2 and 12.17% a year earlier.

Regional banking average loans increased to $26.1B from $25.9B in Q2, while average deposits increased to $27.6B from $27.4B Q/Q.

