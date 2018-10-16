Egypt's petroleum minister says LNG vessel to leave by weekend

Egypt’s petroleum minister says a regasification vessel will leave the country by the end of the week, a day after Hoegh LNG (HMLP +0.9% ) said Egypt would give up one of its two floating liquefied natural gas terminals.

Hoegh said Egypt Natural Gas Holding decided to end its charter early and agreed to pay the difference between its contract for the floating storage and regasification unit and a new contract with a third party.

Egypt began importing LNG in 2015 when its own declining gas production failed to keep up with soaring domestic demand; it hired the Hoegh Gallant from Hoegh LNG and the BW Singapore from the BW Group in 2015, with both deals due to run until 2020.