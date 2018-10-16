ResTORbio announces additional positive mid-stage data on RTB101; shares up 4%

Additional results from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating resTORbio's (TORC +3.7% ) TORC1 inhibitor RTB101 in patients with respiratory tract infections (RTI) continued to show its effectiveness.

Patients receiving 10 mg of RTB101 once daily for 16 weeks experienced a 52.1% reduction in severe RTI symptoms compared to placebo (p=0.034). Patients receiving 5 mg each day over the same time period experienced a 41.3% reduction versus control although the separation was not statistically significant.

No reduction in the proportion of patients with severe RTI symptoms was observed in those receiving twice-daily 10 mg doses of RTB101 or RTB101 combined with Novartis' AFINITOR (everolimus).

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences.

Phase 3 development should commence n H1 2019.

