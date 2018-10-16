CLPS jumps 3.7% after summarizing fiscal Q1 projects

CLPS (CLPS +5.1% ) climbs 3.7% after issuing an update on its fiscal Q1 activity.

During the July-Sept. 2018 quarter, CLPS's IT consulting services unit: signed a global services contract with an international online travel and peripheral services provider for its global subsidiaries; expanded its relationship with Cisco to Singapore; entered the Japanese market through an agreement with WeTech; and signed a service agreement with a Fortune Global 500 Chinese state-owned automotive design and manufacturing company to support developing AI and new energy vehicle projects.

Its customized IT solution services unit completed a contracted project with Bank of Pingdingshan, a domestic commercial bank; the contract was valued at RMB650K (US$94,054).

