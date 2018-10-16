Total in talks to buy stakes in India projects, CEO Pouyanne says

Total (TOT -0.2% ) is in talks with several Indian companies to buy stakes in various natural gas projects in the country, Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne says.

The CEO says TOT is in discussions with multiple Indian companies to acquire a stake in LNG import terminals and city gas distribution projects, and is interested in setting up fueling stations in the world's fastest growing energy consuming nation.

Local reports say TOT is interested in buying as much as half of Adani Group's stake in LNG projects in the states of Gujarat and Odisha, a liquefied petroleum gas import terminal under construction and city gas distribution projects.