PacWest Bancorp -2% post Q3 results

PacWest Bancorp (PACW -2.2% ) Q3 EPS of $0.94 vs. $0.92 in 2Q18 due primarily to a lower provision for credit losses, offset partially by lower net interest income and lower noninterest income.

Net-interest margin of 4.99% vs. 5.18% in 2Q18 due mostly to higher deposit costs and a lower yield on average loans and leases, offset partially by a higher balance of average loans and leases.

3Q18 Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $345M to $17.2B due to new production of $1.3B and disbursements of $966.7M, offset partially by payoffs of $1.1B, paydowns of $795.2M.

The company repurchased 1.28M shares at an average price of $50.59/share for $64.6M. At the quarter end, the remaining amount that could be used to repurchase shares under the $350M stock repurchase program was $110.1M.

