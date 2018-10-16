Ad giants get boost after Omnicom's sunny quarter

Major advertising holding companies that have been struggling of late are all higher today in sympathy with Omnicom (OMC +6.4% ), which beat profit expectations with the help of organic growth (particularly including a tick up in the United States).

WPP is up 2.4% ; Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) is up 2.3% ; and Publicis Groupe ADRs (OTCQX:PUBGY) are up 3.8% . Havas owner Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY) is up 2.2% in U.S. trading today.

Profits grew 13.5% to just under $299M.

Omnicom's beat comes even alongside a transformative period at the company, where it shed jobs and sold businesses as it worked to pivot more toward digital marketing in a bid to better take on Google and Facebook.

In its earnings call, the company said it's cut 7,000 from the workforce and is speeding up some other planned cost-cutting and real estate consolidation.

Previously: Post-earnings rally for Omnicom (Oct. 16 2018)

Previously: Omnicom beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Oct. 16 2018)