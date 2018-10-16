Workhorse enters into initial production of All-electric delivery Van

Workhorse Group (WKHS +4%) says that the NGEN-1000, a new light-weight electric delivery vehicle, has entered initial production.
The lightweight design allows for 100-mile range, with a smaller battery pack than previous designs, thereby reducing the cost of the vehicle significantly.
The NGEN will be available in four cargo sizes for customers: 250, 450, 700 and 1,000 cubic feet.
CEO, Stephen S. Burns: "We are proud to say – the future is here. With an off-the-lot cost on par with traditional fuel delivery vehicles, and substantial savings from there, we believe the NGEN will forever change the business of delivery as we know it."
