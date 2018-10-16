Honeywell sweetens GoDirect connectivity services

Honeywell (HON +1.2% )is highlighting changes to several maintenance and connectivity products, which will give customers better control over onboard data usage, helping them cut costs.

The company has shifted its maintenance service plan to a "usage-based" model - granting customers engine maintenance discounts up to 10% - reflecting flight factors that reduce engine wear, such as flight length and throttle settings.

Customers who use Honeywell's JetConnex in-flight connectivity system can also use the GoDirect Data Control system to slash an average of 30% from data usage costs by predicting how much data an aircraft will use in flight.

Honeywell is also calling attention to FalconConnect, an in-flight entertainment system powered by GoDirect.