Report: Facebook plans camera device for TVs

Following quickly on its introduction of a small video-chat focused device -- the Portal smart speaker/screen combo -- Facebook (FB +1.8% ) is planning a camera-equipped device for the television, Cheddar says.

That would add video calling capability to users' TVs, along with the capability to show Facebook's Watch tab and try to take some screen real estate back from YouTube (GOOG +1.9% , GOOGL +1.9% ).

"Project Ripley" (its internal code name) is based on the same core tech as the Portal device

Meanwhile at Facebook's skunk works, a brain interface device that Facebook teased last year is still in early development, as is an armband intended to translate sounds into vibrations that can be understood through skin.

Previously: Facebook +0.8% as Rosenblatt starts at Buy in long-term look (Oct. 16 2018)