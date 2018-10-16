Prudential Capital opens Mexico City office

Prudential Financial's (PRU +0.4% ) capital group is opening a Mexico City office to continue expanding its presence in Latin America.

“We see Mexico as critical to our entire Latin American investment mission, given the strong growth of intra-regional trade and the need of growing businesses for a true financial partner," says Marie Fioramonti, managing director and head of Prudential Capital's cross-border originations.

Prudential Capital is the private capital arm of Prudential Global Investment Management.

