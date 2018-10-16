Early report on MGM Springfield looks positive

Union Gaming is out with an early report on the traffic and activity at MGM Resorts' (MGM +2.1% ) new Springfield casino resort,

Analyst John DeCree says the MGM Springfield generated gross gaming revenue of $26.9M. DeCree says the tally reps an annual GGR run rate of $327M to easily top the 2019 forecast for GGR of $287M.

"MGM Springfield pays 25% tax on GGR and we forecast about $525k of daily opex, which translates to a ~25% margin and $93m of EBITDAR," writes DeCree. "September is only one month so we caution not to read too much into the data, but at these levels there is considerable upside to our 2019 EBITDAR estimate of $67m," he adds.