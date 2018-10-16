MongoDB issues new open source license

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issues the new Server Side Public License that will apply to all new releases of its Community Server.

MongoDB has submitted the SSPL, which is replacing the previous GNU APGLv3 license, for approval from the Open Source Initiative.

Most customers won’t experience a difference but those wanting to offer MongoDB as a service will need to either buy the commercial license or open source the service.

MongoDB chose this route to hit back at cloud providers that were taking its open source code and offering a hosted commercial version without passing any open source benefits on to their users.