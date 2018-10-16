More on Mercantile Bank Q3 results

Mercantile Bank (MBWM +1.7% ) Q3 EPS of $0.61 vs. $0.51 in 3Q17 reflecting a higher level of earning assets and an increased net interest margin.

Net-interest margin of 3.87% vs. 3.83% in 3Q17 due to higher yield on average earning assets, primarily reflecting an increased yield on commercial loans and a change in earning asset mix, which more than offset a higher cost of funds.

New commercial term loan originations of ~$119M.

Total deposits were $2.51B, up $19.8M Y/Y.

NPA’s were $5.8M, or 0.2% of total assets, compared to $9.4M, or 0.3% of total assets, at December 31, 2017.

Shareholders' equity totaled $379M, an increase of $13.6M from year-end 2017.

Previously: Mercantile Bank EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Oct. 16)

Previously: Mercantile Bank declares $0.25 dividend (Oct. 16)