Teva and Eagle Pharma file new Bendeka patent infringement suit against generic competitors Mylan and Fresenius

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +1% ) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX +1.6% ) have filed a lawsuit in Delaware aimed at stopping the market entry of a generic version of blood cancer drug BENDEKA (bendamustine HCl) proposed by Mylan N.V. (MYL +1.5% ) and Fresenius SE (OTCQX:FSNUF). The suit claims that their marketing application infringes on two new U.S. patents issued this past summer.

Teva and Eagle (owner of the patents) filed litigation against four would-be generic BENDEKA competitors, including Fresenius and Mylan, in 2017 claiming infringement on one or more of 13 previously issued U.S. patents.

Branded drugmakers always sue generic interlopers because it triggers an automatic 30-month stay on potential FDA approval to allow for the litigation to run its course.