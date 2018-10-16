Vale to wait for major price rise before investing in nickel, CEO says

Vale (VALE +1.4% ) will make new investments in nickel only if global prices for the metal rise from their current price below $13K/metric ton to ~$20K/ton, CEO Fabio Schvartsman says.

Vale owns the world's biggest undeveloped nickel deposit in Indonesia but would wait for a price recovery before using nickel reserves, and its previous reduction in nickel production was a “conscious” decision, the CEO says.

Schvartsman says the company will not push iron ore production above 400M metric tons; he sees iron ore prices remaining between $65-$70/ton well into next year.