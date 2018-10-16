Walmart gains 2% amid investor day festivities

Walmart (WMT +2.4% ) trades higher with today's cut in profit guidance from the retail giant largely anticipated.

The company is taking on costs through its M&A activity and integration (Jet.com. Bare Necessities, Eloquii, Flipkart, etc.) - as well as new partnerships like the one announced today with Advance Auto Parts and various streaming investments.

The deceleration in e-commerce sales growth (+35% in FY20 from +40% in FY19) is also not seen as a major issue due to Walmart's massive scale.

Moody's Charlie O'Shea gave Walmart a nice pat on the back on CNBC earlier today. O'Shea called Walmart overvalued compared to other retailers when looking at cash flow and said today' guidance announcements from Walmart were anticipated given the capex spending. He also sees a "tactical" opportunity for more M&A moves out of Bentonville or increased capital allocation.

