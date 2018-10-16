European firms consider moving financial contracts as Brexit looms: WSJ

European companies are trying to figure out if they need to move financial instruments worth billions of euros as Britain prepares to leave the European Union, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The process, called repapering, might be required for syndicated loans, currency swaps, and other derivatives taken out by EU-based corporations and booked through banks in the U.K.

Depending on Brexit talks, rules that now cover the City of London--the heart of the UK's and Europe's financial industry--may stop applying as early as March 2019.

And if the financial instruments do need to be moved, it's unclear as to who would pay for it--the corporations or the banks.

