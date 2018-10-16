Guardant360 beats tissue biopsy in study; shares up 11%

Guardant Health (GH +11.2% ) is up on below-average volume following its announcement of positive study results supporting the value proposition of its Guardant360 liquid biopsy test as a treatment guide in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The data were just published in JAMA Oncology.

The study showed that Guardant360 almost doubled the number of targetable mutations compared to genotyping with tissue biopsy samples.

67 patients were subsequently treated with a targeted therapy with 42 evaluated for response. The disease control rate (responders + those with stable cancer) was 88% (n=37/42).