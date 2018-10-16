Report: DoE coal rescue plan runs aground at White House

A Department of Energy plan to prop up ailing coal companies has run aground in the White House, a setback to an industry that had hoped for a major resurgence after Pres. Trump's election, Politico reports.

Energy Secretary Perry has spent more than a year pushing various plans that would invoke national security to force power companies to keep their economically struggling coal plants running, but the White House reportedly has shelved the plan amid opposition from Trump’s own advisers on the National Security Council and National Economic Council.

