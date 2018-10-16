Skagit Bancorp shareholders approve merger agreement with Banner Corporation

The merger of Banner Corporation (BANR -0.5% ) (holding company of Banner Bank) and Skagit Bancorp, Inc., (holding company of Skagit Bank) has received approval from Skagit's shareholders, previously it had received all regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close on or about November 1, 2018.

As Previously announced, Banner will acquire Skagit in an all-stock transaction, based on the closing price of $61.60 per share of Banner common stock on July 25, 2018, the merger consideration would be ~$191.1M.

The combined company will have ~$11.4B in assets and branches across four western states. Banner expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings per share, excluding one-time transaction expenses.