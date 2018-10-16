Nomura to pay $480M to settle financial crisis-era claims

Nomura Holding (NMR +1.5% ) America and several of its affiliates agree to pay a $480M penalty to resolve federal civil claims that Nomura misled investors in marketing, selling, and issuing residential mortgage-backed securities between 2006 and 2007, says the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

“The actions of Nomura resulted in significant losses to investors, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which purchased Nomura Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities backed by defective loans,” says Associate Inspector General Byrne of the Federal Housing Finance Agency-Office of Inspector General. The FHFA-OIG partnered with the U.S. Attorney's office in the matter.

The settlement stems from allegations that Nomura knowingly securitized defective mortgage loans in its RMBS and misled investors regarding the quality and characteristics of those loans.

Related tickers: OTCQB:FNMA, OTCQB:FMCC

